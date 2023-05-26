The injury suffered by Liv Morgan on the May 12 SmackDown was serious enough that WWE vacated the Women’s Tag titles she & Raquel Rodriguez were defending against Damage CTRL’s Bayley & Dakota Kai when Morgan was hurt.

But there seemed to be a sliver of hope Liv wouldn’t be out for very long. That was the only silver lining in a report that the injury Kai suffered in the same match was more severe than Morgan’s. Then we learned Dakota needed surgery to repair a torn ACL, which meant Liv could still be hurt pretty badly and the “not as bad as Kai” talk could still be true.

We’re still not getting much detail on Liv’s shoulder injury, but in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer writes that it “ended up worse than originally expected.”

Surgery apparently still isn’t a given, but it is possible whatever her recovery time ends up being could impact a movie role that was just revealed by Fightful Select earlier this week.

Morgan, along with Charlotte Flair, has been cast in a film adaptation of Jeff Leen’s book Queen of the Ring starring Arrow’s Emily Bett Rickards as pioneering wrestler (and WWE Hall of Famer) Mildred Burke. The two current WWE stars are set to play other notable names from women’s wrestling history: Flair as June Byers, and Morgan as Clara Mortenson.

The Ash Avildsen-directed film was set to start shooting in Louisville, Kentucky next month. It’s not known when or for how long Flair or Morgan will be needed for their roles, but a recently-operated on shoulder could certainly limit not only Liv’s availability, but what she’s capable of doing and how she can be shot.

Let’s hope for the best, and that her injury doesn’t limit Morgan’s ability to continuing chasing her dreams.