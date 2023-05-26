SmackDown airs tonight (May 26) with a taped show (spoilers available here) from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. This is the final episode of SmackDown during the three week build towards Night of Champions, which takes place tomorrow (May 27) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns is having a really bad time right now

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had something to say to Sami Zayn last week, but The Usos attacked Sami and Kevin Owens before Roman could send his message. Reigns was irate with his cousins and awkwardly bumped shoulders with Solo Sikoa while leaving the ring flustered. Afterwards, Roman scolded Jimmy and Jey and ordered them to leave his office. The Usos went on to further embarrass The Bloodline when they lost in the main event against Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

None of that sits well with Roman Reigns, but the good news is that he’ll have another chance to speak his mind to Zayn. That’s because Roman and Solo are guests tonight on The KO Show; Reigns, Sikoa, Owens, and Zayn will share the ring for one last talking segment before they battle over the WWE tag team titles at Night of Champions.

This seems like a pretty good opportunity for Owens and Zayn to try creating more chaos within The Bloodline by not only focusing on The Usos insubordination, but perhaps also by planting the seed in Sikoa’s head that Roman is intimidated by him and is a weak leader who is losing control.

Will the Tribal Chief finally get to deliver the message he had planned last week, or will the ongoing Bloodline tension ruin his night again on the eve of celebrating 1000 days as champion?

The rest of the title scene

United States Champion Austin Theory defends the belt tonight against Sheamus. Both wrestlers came up short in a triple threat tournament match a couple weeks ago. Theory complained about it last week and talked trash about Sheamus, so the Celtic Warrior shut him up with a Brogue Kick. As a result, now we have a title match. Will Pretty Deadly get involved after beating the Brawling Brutes last week?

The WWE Women’s tag team titles are vacated due to Liv Morgan’s injury. Raquel Rodriguez will to try to win the titles next week on Raw with her new partner Shotzi, but first they’ll do battle with Bayley and IYO SKY tonight. Has the story of Damage CTRL’s breakup been changed now that Dakota Kai is also injured?

The World Heavyweight Championship tournament is down to the finals between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. To help him prepare for the big match, The Phenomenal One has a tune-up match tonight against that jabroni Karrion Kross. Will Grayson Waller make an appearance and try to piss off Styles for the second week in a row?

SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has a match with...oh wait, wrong show.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend the gold against Asuka once again at Night of Champions. Asuka has gotten under Belair’s skin in recent weeks with with her poison mist. It might be time for the Raw champ to grab a SmackDown mic and respond to these underhanded tactics.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- LA Knight talks a big game but couldn’t back it up in last week’s tag team match against the Street Profits. His partner Rick Boogs was the one who took the fall, so Knight attacked him afterwards and blamed him for the loss. Boogs will have a chance for revenge when they go one-on-one tonight.

- Cameron Grimes debuted on the main roster with a squash win over that loser Baron Corbin. I’m sure Corbin will graciously accept defeat and leave him alone now.

- It looks like Bobby Lashley once again has nothing to do on a WWE pay-per-view show. Maybe next time, Bob.

- What’s next for the LWO after their big win over The Usos last week?

- Will any free agents like Omos or Elias show up tonight looking for a last-minute spot in Saudi Arabia?

- Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn were showcased last week with a tag team squash victory. Is more of the same planned for tonight?

