WWE SmackDown results, live blog (May 26, 2023): Night of Champions go home

WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (May 26, 2023) with a show taped last week at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. The episode is pre-taped — get spoilers here, if you’re interested... and please discuss them in the comments under that post so you don’t spoil anyone who isn’t — as the roster is already in Saudi Arabia for tomorrow’s Night of Champions premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa will be Kevin Owens guests on The KO Show ahead of their Tag title match this weekend, AJ Styles gets ready for his World Heavyweight Championship Tournament final by taking on Karrion Kross, and Raquel Rodriguez & new partner Shotzi battle Damage CTRL ahead of the Women’s Tag Team title 4Way on next Monday’s Raw.

Tonight’s show also features Sheamus taking on United States champ Austin Theory, LA Knight vs. Rick Boogs, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 26