The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (May 23) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s show netted 578,000 viewers for a 0.16 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 14th place in the demo rating on cable for the night. These numbers are all slightly up from last week’s 564K viewers, 0.14 demo rating, and 15th place finish. The demo rating of 0.16 is tied for NXT’s 4th highest mark thus far in 2023.

NXT’s numbers held up okay considering the stiff sports competition. Game 4 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics landed 6.56 million viewers and a 2.33 demo rating, while Game 3 of the NHL’s Western Conference Finals was also competing for those highly coveted eyeballs.

This was NXT’s go home show ahead of Sunday’s (May 28) Battleground event. They’ll look to keep the numbers on the rise for next week’s Weaponized Steel Cage match in the women’s division.

Here's NXT's audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

