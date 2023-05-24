Hulk Hogan vs. Shane McMahon might actually happen at WrestleMania 40

Hulk Hogan is turning 70 years old later this year and has had more back surgeries than some people can count. We thought he finally stopped lying to himself about a comeback match last year, but now he thinks it’s possible again.

During an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the Hulkster said Shane McMahon called him a few months ago and asked if he has one more match in his body. Shane went on to pitch Hogan some storylines for a WrestleMania match with him, such as Shane going after Hogan as revenge for Hulk walking out on WWE and his father Vince many years ago. As far as the physicality of the match is concerned, Shane apparently told Hogan that all he has to do is stand in the middle of the ring and Shane will run to him and bump for him.

Hogan said his back wasn’t in the proper shape to do such a match this year at WrestleMania 39, but he’s hopeful about next year:

“I said, well right now my back needs a little more work, but that’s something we can talk about next year. I have always wanted to have a retirement match, but now I’m not moving around the way I should be. So, I’m gonna keep working and keep training, and keep doing rehab and see where I’m at about six months from now. But all I found out in the wrestling business, brother, is you never say never.”

Hogan mentioned that with all the training and rehab he’s been doing lately, he’s in better shape than most of the people he sees on the beach. Hogan went on to say if he could pick one wrestler to get in the ring with for his retirement match, it would be “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

That one’s not happening, brother, but I guess there’s at least a chance we get Hogan vs. McMahon next year at the biggest pro wrestling show of the year. That’s assuming Hogan’s back can handle it, Shane is physically well enough to wrestle for more than a couple minutes without blowing out his quads, Hogan’s story about his conversation with Shane is truthful, and Shane is allowed to book himself onto the WrestleMania card in just about any match he wants. You can calculate for yourself the probability that all four of these assumptions end up being realized.

Do you want to see Hulk Hogan have a retirement match next year at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.