Back in February, Toxic Attraction imploded when Jacy Jayne channeled her inner Shawn Michaels and turned on her tag team partner, Gigi Dolin. The two NXT wrestlers have been feuding ever since, splitting singles matches against each other along the way.

With the summer approaching, now it’s time to finally bring this thing to an end in a spectacular display of violence. On last night’s episode of NXT, a Weaponized Steel Cage match between Jayne and Dolin was announced for next week’s (May 30) episode.

Jacy and Gigi cut promos for the match, where all the trash talk made it clear that they still hate one another and are eager to use whatever weapons are hanging around in order to win this feud.

Last night’s episode of NXT was also the go-home show for this weekend’s Battleground event. You can catch up on the war of words between Dolin and Jayne, as well as the final angles before Battleground, by watching this playlist of highlights from the show:

