The NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Final is set

With just one episode of NXT television left before the WWE developmental brand heads off to Lowell, Massachusetts for its Battleground Premium Live Event, the promotion finished up the semifinals of the Women’s Championship Tournament.

On one side of the bracket, Lyra Valkyria, in a bit of a surprise, got the best of Cora Jade, pinning her after a roundhouse kick. After the loss, Jade dove at Lyra’s lower leg as if she was trying to take her out of the match she just earned entry into.

Later, Valkyria vowed not to let that get in the way of her going on to the tourney final.

Over on the other side of the bracket, it was another surprise, as Tiffany Stratton hit the Prettiest Moonsault to pin former Champion Roxanne Perez. She looked damn good in the match too, showing obvious improvements.

That sets up Valkyria vs. Stratton in the final, with the winner becoming the new women’s champion. That match will take place at Battleground this coming Sun., May 28, 2023, in Lowell.

