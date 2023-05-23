The first sit down interview with Seth Rollins last week focused on his wrestling AJ Styles for the world heavyweight championship at Night of Champions, sure, but talk quickly turned to current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Everything revolves around him, after all.

You could simply leave it there, and for last week that would have been fine. But they went right back to it on Monday Night Raw this week, and actually went much deeper with it.

Corey Graves asked Rollins outright how he feels about Reigns and Seth gave a surprising answer: “I love Roman Reigns but I don’t like Roman Reigns.”

Considering their past, and the character Rollins has been portraying, that’s quite the quote. That alone would have been a great tease for a future match, but they went even further:

"@WWERomanReigns is taking opportunities away from EVERYBODY else. That's about as selfish as you can be. I want to become World Heavyweight Champion so we can all forget about Roman Reigns."@WWERollins isn't holding back right now on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/NFBOg4wrMJ — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2023

I don’t know if Rollins is being set up as the end game here, but there’s no question they have to run it back at some point in the near future.

Right?

