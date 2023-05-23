 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE is building to a Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns match … right?

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

The first sit down interview with Seth Rollins last week focused on his wrestling AJ Styles for the world heavyweight championship at Night of Champions, sure, but talk quickly turned to current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Everything revolves around him, after all.

You could simply leave it there, and for last week that would have been fine. But they went right back to it on Monday Night Raw this week, and actually went much deeper with it.

Corey Graves asked Rollins outright how he feels about Reigns and Seth gave a surprising answer: “I love Roman Reigns but I don’t like Roman Reigns.”

Considering their past, and the character Rollins has been portraying, that’s quite the quote. That alone would have been a great tease for a future match, but they went even further:

I don’t know if Rollins is being set up as the end game here, but there’s no question they have to run it back at some point in the near future.

Right?

