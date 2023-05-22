SmackDown women’s championship match set for Night of Champions

For just the second time since WWE has been holding events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, there will be three women’s matches on the card.

Indeed, as revealed during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Natalya confronting Rhea Ripley has paid off in the form of a shot at the SmackDown women’s championship at the upcoming Night of Champions event scheduled for this Sat., May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

There isn’t much hope for Nattie to actually win the match, considering they more or less had Ripley flat out say she’s simply going to make an example of her. It seems downright likely that’s exactly what’s going to happen too.

But, if nothing else, we know Natalya will make sure it’s a damn good match.

Here’s the updated Night of Champions match card: