Liv Morgan’s injury reportedly may require surgery, and Dakota Kai’s might be worse

Last Monday (May 15), WWE had to cancel a planned Women’s Tag Team championship match on Raw due to a Liv Morgan injury. By the end of the week, we’d heard that injury was legitimate, and serious enough that the company was vacating the titles held by Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

When that last bit was announced on SmackDown — along with the plan to crown new champs on Raw next Monday in a 4Way involving Rodriguez and a MYSTERY PARTNER (whose identity can be found in the SPOILERS for this week’s SmackDown here), Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville, and Bayley & IYO SKY — we also learned that Dakota Kai was hurt in the same match Liv was.

According to what Bayley said on the air, the match she & Kai had with the then-champs resulted in Dakota suffering a “much more devastating, and heartbreaking injury” than Morgan’s.

That, like the initial reveal of Liv’s injury, came across as a possible storyline. Unfortunately, Fightful Select reports their sources also told them that Dakota was hurt in the May 12 match, and that the belief was her injury is more serious than Morgan’s.

And based on what Bryan Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Radio, Liv’s sounds pretty serious:

“Liv Morgan has what is believed to be a shoulder injury that may need surgery.”

We’ll hope for the best, and keep you posted. For now, whether or not you think the Women’s Tag titles are cursed, that match for them a week-and-a-half ago sure seems to have been.