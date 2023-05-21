The next Premium Live Event (PLE) on the WWE schedule is the Night of Champions show set to take place on Sat., May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This show was originally to be called “King & Queen of the Ring” and feature tournaments for both the men and women but that was scrapped in favor of going back to the Night of Champions branding.

We’re less than a week out from showtime and here’s the card we’re looking at:

World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Final: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Both won a pair of matches to get to this Tournament Final, where the winner becomes the new world heavyweight champion. Rollins appears to be the favorite as of this writing.

Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

Fed up with The Usos inability to take care of a longstanding problem for The Bloodline, Roman Reigns decided he would do it himself, with top lieutenant Solo Sikoa by his side.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Rhodes defeated Lesnar at Backlash and now faces one of the absolute toughest of all tests in WWE — trying to defeat him in back-to-back matches.

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

WWE loves finding top contenders via multi-person matches and this one was no different. Ali won a battle royal to earn this shot.

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

The two were drafted to SmackDown and continued their feud on the blue brand. Rumors suggest a Belair heel turn could be on the way, but it doesn’t seem likely it will be here.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

WWE doesn’t officially have this match listed yet but they’re signing a contract for it on Monday Night Raw this week. This will be their first meeting after Trish turned on Becky after costing them the tag team titles.

This could very well be the entire card, despite the fact that it would mean not every title will be defended as has been the case for prior shows with this branding.

Like it?