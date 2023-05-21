It might finally be time for the next Roman Reigns PPV loss

Roman Reigns is on the run of a lifetime, having held the Universal championship for quite literally years now, adding the WWE championship just over one year ago. By the time we get to Night of Champions this coming Sat., May 27, 2023, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, he will have been champion for 1000 days.

That’s a truly remarkable number in the modern era, considering how many shows WWE promotes each year, from TV to pay-per-view.

I actually went back to look at his record on PPV over the past few years and you won’t be surprised to learn that he has just two losses on his record dating all the way back to the beginning of 2020.

Here’s the run he’s been on:

Royal Rumble 2020: Was last eliminated by Drew McIntyre to lose the Royal Rumble match

Super ShowDown 2020: def. Baron Corbin

Payback 2020: def. Bray Wyatt & Braun Strowman

Clash of Champions 2020: def. Jey Uso

Hell in a Cell 2020: def. Jey Uso

Survivor Series 2020: def. Drew McIntyre

TLC 2020: def. Kevin Owens

Royal Rumble 2021: def. Kevin Owens

Elimination Chamber 2021: def. Daniel Bryan

Fastlane 2021: def. Daniel Bryan

WrestleMania 37: def. Daniel Bryan & Edge

WrestleMania Backlash 2021: def. Cesaro

Money in the Bank 2021: def. Edge

SummerSlam 2021: def. John Cena

Extreme Rules 2021: def. Finn Balor

Crown Jewel 2021: def. Brock Lesnar

Survivor Series 2021: def. Big E

Royal Rumble 2022: was defeated by Seth Rollins via disqualification

Elimination Chamber 2022: def. Goldberg

WrestleMania 38: def. Brock Lesnar

WrestleMania Backlash: The Bloodline def. Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro

SummerSlam 2022: def. Brock Lesnar

Clash at the Castle: def. Drew McIntyre

Crown Jewel 2022: def. Logan Paul

Survivor Series 2022: The Bloodline def. The Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens

Royal Rumble 2023: def. Kevin Owens

Elimination Chamber 2023: def. Sami Zayn

WrestleMania 39: def. Cody Rhodes

Yes, he is 27-2 over that span, and neither of those losses came via pinfall or submission, with one in a Royal Rumble and the other via disqualification. You might be surprised to learn that the last three times he was pinned all came in 2019 and at the hands of none other than Shane McMahon, Erick Rowan, and Baron Corbin.

Hey, it was a different time.

This is all worth bringing up because it may finally be time for Reigns to take another loss on PPV this coming weekend. He’ll be teaming up with Solo Sikoa to challenge Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the WWE tag team titles. And while I can absolutely see a world that exists where WWE would put the tag titles on its top star, it wouldn’t seem to be the best thing for the story they’re telling right now.

It seems far more likely The Usos are going to inadvertently cost Reigns & Sikoa — even if they’re only trying to help — or something along those lines. Either way, it would mean Reigns losing on PPV.

He almost certainly won’t be pinned, but a loss is a loss.

If he wins again, well, I’ll come right back and say I was wrong to think a loss is coming. But I suppose I won’t be all that surprised.