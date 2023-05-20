Bayley takes a stand for WWE Women’s Tag titles after latest setback

The WWE “Women’s Evolution” had just begun when talk of Tag belts started up. Fans and wrestlers lobbied for the company to bring a tag team championship back to the women’s division for the first time since the 1980s.

When Vince McMahon announced them in late 2018, there was a lot of excitement and optimism. That didn’t last long. Bayley & Sasha Banks’ inaugural reign lasted less than two months. The team that beat them, The IIconics, had three televised title defenses in their four months with the titles. Asuka & Kairi Sane’s Kabuki Warriors held the belts the longest, and their six months with them is probably best known for the concussion Sane suffered in a TLC match.

Now, after a Liv Morgan injury has left the title vacant for the second time in a little more than a year — and just weeks after she spoke about wanting to bring stability to the championship, the talk is about how the belts are cursed.

Bayley, who along with Banks (now known as Mercedes Moné) led the push for WWE to introduce a Women’s Tag Team championship, acknowledges its troubled legacy. But she’s not giving up hope.

These titles have been through A LOT. The ones who’ve held them know the pride and sometimes the extreme struggle that comes with them. But we keep fighting for them, we take a stand for them. Through injuries, break ups and hopeful opportunities…..there’s magic in there waiting https://t.co/CIhW93ayxO — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 20, 2023

What about you, Cagesiders? Do you still think there’s magic in the titles? Or will the tag team of WWE booking and plain old fashioned bad luck remain undefeated?