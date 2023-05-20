WWE NXT wrestler returns from knee surgery for surprise SmackDown debut

Former NXT UK & NXT Tag Team champions Pretty Deadly were called up to SmackDown in the recent WWE Draft. Ditto reigning NXT Women’s Tag titleholders Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.

We knew Kit Wilson & Elton Prince would make their main roster in-ring debut on the blue brand’s May 19 episode, because their match with Brawlin’ Brutes was set-up by a backstage scene the week before and announced shortly thereafter. Dawn & Frye’s match wasn’t promoted, but they got some screen time on May 12 so we weren’t completely caught off guard.

Alba & Isla’s opponents, though? We didn’t expect to see Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon. Especially since the last time we saw them together, Leon was telling her partner her knee was “torn” and she was headed to surgery.

You will come back stronger we will still be together again I will be by your side ! @YulisaLeon_wwe pic.twitter.com/LQO2bKyElx — Valentina Feroz (@ValentiFerozWWE) September 14, 2022

But that was September of last year, meaning that the amount of time an athlete usually needs to come back from surgery to repair a knee ligament has passed. So there they were, getting squashed by the champs...

... but let’s not focus on that. Let’s focus on the fact Leon started and worked the bulk of the match, and what a cool way this was for her to make her return.

OMG, WE ARE BACK

After 9 months we are back!

I don’t have words to describe how happy I’m and how grateful we are for all the love! Thank you to everyone who supports us, it’s amazing to see how two latinas can crush the world together

YEEEES, YOUR FAVORITE TAG TEAM ! pic.twitter.com/7SyEx7nU1x — Valentina Feroz (@ValentiFerozWWE) May 20, 2023

There was no mention of this being a call-up for the Mexican wrestler or her Brazilian teammate, so it may have just been a chance to get them some work against the NXT titleholders. The pair have been on the periphery of that scene in the past, taking part in last year’s Dusty Classic and getting a shot at the belts when they were vacated last August.

Whether this was a one-shot deal or a move to the main roster, join us in welcoming Yulisa back — and looking forward to seeing what they do next.