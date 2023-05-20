 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE NXT wrestler returns from knee surgery for surprise SmackDown debut

Three NXT tag teams made their main roster in-ring debuts on May 19. Two we knew about, but it’s the unheralded third team that might have the best story.

By Sean Rueter
Former NXT UK & NXT Tag Team champions Pretty Deadly were called up to SmackDown in the recent WWE Draft. Ditto reigning NXT Women’s Tag titleholders Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.

We knew Kit Wilson & Elton Prince would make their main roster in-ring debut on the blue brand’s May 19 episode, because their match with Brawlin’ Brutes was set-up by a backstage scene the week before and announced shortly thereafter. Dawn & Frye’s match wasn’t promoted, but they got some screen time on May 12 so we weren’t completely caught off guard.

Alba & Isla’s opponents, though? We didn’t expect to see Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon. Especially since the last time we saw them together, Leon was telling her partner her knee was “torn” and she was headed to surgery.

But that was September of last year, meaning that the amount of time an athlete usually needs to come back from surgery to repair a knee ligament has passed. So there they were, getting squashed by the champs...

... but let’s not focus on that. Let’s focus on the fact Leon started and worked the bulk of the match, and what a cool way this was for her to make her return.

There was no mention of this being a call-up for the Mexican wrestler or her Brazilian teammate, so it may have just been a chance to get them some work against the NXT titleholders. The pair have been on the periphery of that scene in the past, taking part in last year’s Dusty Classic and getting a shot at the belts when they were vacated last August.

Whether this was a one-shot deal or a move to the main roster, join us in welcoming Yulisa back — and looking forward to seeing what they do next.

