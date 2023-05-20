Next Friday much of the roster will be in or en route to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the Night of Champions premium live event, so WWE stuck around in Columbia, South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena after May 19’s live SmackDown to tape the episode that will air on May 26.

Here’s what went down on the PLE go home show, courtesy of spoilers from ITN WWE, WrestlePlace & PWInsider:

Austin Theory def. Sheamus to retain the United States championship. Pretty Deadly got involved on Theory’s behalf.

Raquel Rodriguez & her MYSTERY PARTNER Shotzi def. Bayley & IYO SKY

Cameron Grimes def. Ashante Adonis. Afterwards, Baron Corbin attacked Grimes.

Asuka attacked Bianca Belair while she was delivering a promo in the ring. The champ got the better of their brawl.

LA Knight def. Rick Boogs. Street Profits were on commentary, and Knight told Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins they “would be smoked by him”

AJ Styles def. Karrion Kross. Mia "Michin" Yim stopped Scarlett from getting involved.

The KO Show with Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa ended with The Bloodline standing tall.

Fired up for next Friday’s SmackDown, Cagesiders?