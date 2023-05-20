Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Mustafa Ali winning a Battle Royal, Karrion Kross setting his sights on AJ Styles, and Austin Theory getting silenced by a Brogue Kick from Sheamus, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Xavier Woods

Woods has kicked off his return to the Raw roster with two consecutive losses to nuclear heat magnet Dominik Mysterio. A lot of folks have argued that Woods deserves a singles push now that Kofi Kingston and Big E are both on the shelf with injuries. However, it doesn’t looks like a Woods push is in the cards at the moment.

Stock Down #2: Grayson Waller

You only get one chance at a first impression, and Waller’s main roster debut was unfortunately a dud. He brought his talk show to SmackDown for a segment with AJ Styles, but Grayson didn’t do anything to stand out or shine in their verbal exchange. Perhaps WWE didn’t want to have the World Heavyweight Championship story between Styles and Seth Rollins overshadowed by Waller, but in that case they probably shouldn’t have booked this segment. For fans who have never seen Grayson Waller before, he came across as nothing special during his very forgettable debut segment.

Stock Down #1: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan recently said she wanted to bring stability to the WWE women’s tag team division. Unfortunately that won’t be happening, as she and Raquel Rodriguez were forced to relinquish the belts due to Liv being injured. And so the curse of the women’s tag team titles continues.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Pretty Deadly

Pretty Deadly picked up a in over the Brawling Brutes in their debut match on SmackDown, and they also got to show off their charisma and personality in a pre-taped vignette beforehand.

Stock Up #2: LWO (Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar)

WWE followed up on the LWO’s momentum from Backlash by having them go over The Usos in the SmackDown main event. It’s hard to ask for more than that, given the tag team dominance we’ve seen from Jimmy and Jey as part of The Bloodline.

Stock Up #1: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Rouse and Baszler returned to Raw this week and made it known that they intend to win tag team gold. And now they are the favorites to do exactly that, thanks to the titles being vacated after Liv Morgan was injured. Rousey and Baszler will compete for the belts in a four way match on the May 29 episode of Raw, and they look like the clear favorites to win.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?