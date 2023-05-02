Just one week ago, Indi Hartwell gutted out an injury to her ankle to successfully retain the NXT women’s championship in a triple threat match against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton at “Spring Breakin.’” It was one hell of a performance. Just days later, she was drafted to Monday Night Raw.

Hell of a week!

What would that mean for the NXT women’s championship, though?

Well, in some ways they lucked into an easy solution. Hartwell did indeed get injured during that triple threat match and because she can’t be a fighting champion right now she could simply vacate the title. Sure enough, she appeared on television this week to announce that while she’s off to Raw next week, a tournament will begin next Tuesday night leading up to the upcoming Battleground event on May 28, 2023, in Lowell, Massachusetts, where a new champion will be crowned.

BREAKING: Starting NEXT WEEK, a tournament will take place to crown a new NXT Women's Champion, culminating at #NXTBattleground. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FveQbua94G — WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2023

We don’t yet know who is actually in said tournament but NXT ended with a gigantic brawl featuring basically the entire women’s division, so there are plenty of interested parties.

See you next week!