 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Indi Hartwell vacates NXT women’s title; tournament to crown new champion announced

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

Just one week ago, Indi Hartwell gutted out an injury to her ankle to successfully retain the NXT women’s championship in a triple threat match against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton at “Spring Breakin.’” It was one hell of a performance. Just days later, she was drafted to Monday Night Raw.

Hell of a week!

What would that mean for the NXT women’s championship, though?

Well, in some ways they lucked into an easy solution. Hartwell did indeed get injured during that triple threat match and because she can’t be a fighting champion right now she could simply vacate the title. Sure enough, she appeared on television this week to announce that while she’s off to Raw next week, a tournament will begin next Tuesday night leading up to the upcoming Battleground event on May 28, 2023, in Lowell, Massachusetts, where a new champion will be crowned.

We don’t yet know who is actually in said tournament but NXT ended with a gigantic brawl featuring basically the entire women’s division, so there are plenty of interested parties.

See you next week!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats