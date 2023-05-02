Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn are bringing the NXT women’s tag team titles to SmackDown

When Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn were called up to the main roster via the WWE Draft on Friday Night SmackDown last week, they were immediately confronted by Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, who wanted a tag team title match on NXT TV this week. When that was booked, the obvious conclusion to draw was a title change would happen and the belts would remain in NXT.

Except the second night of the Draft on Monday Night Raw this week saw Chance & Carter get drafted as well. No matter the winner of their match, they would be taking the titles with them to the main roster.

Then again, commentary openly wondered if the winner would continue defending the titles in NXT while working the main roster.

We’ll find out soon enough, I suppose, as Fyre & Dawn successfully retained the titles after a pretty damn fun match and could theoretically show up with the titles this coming Friday night in Puerto Rico.

