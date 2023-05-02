NXT’s Sol Ruca has been talked about as one of the rising stars of WWE developmental since she and her viral finisher broke onto the scene last year.

Unfortunately, it was reported last week that the angle NXT ran last week where Ruca was taken out by a mystery attacker was cover for her being taken out by a real world injury — namely a torn ACL.

This morning (May 2), the surfer and former NCAA Division I Acrobatics & Tumbling competitor confirmed the news. She did so in very Sol Ruca fashion... with a video of her doing a handstand and flip on the beach before she jogs toward the camera saying, “No ACL, no problem.”

Unfortunately, she admits in the caption she’s just joking. In fact, she’s going under the knife to get her knee fixed today.

ACL surgery usually puts people on the shelf for six-to-nine months, so it’ll probably be a while before we see a Sol Snatcher. We’ll look forward to that, but for now just wish Ruca a speedy and complete recovery.