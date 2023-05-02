WWE stars who weren’t drafted (or mentioned) this year

The 2023 WWE Draft is in the books, and Raw and SmackDown have new rosters. We also have a list of “free agents” we’re told can appear on either show.

But there were also big and not-so-big names who are listed as members of the main roster on WWE.com who weren’t included in the process. Those are:

• Aliyah • Alexa Bliss • Big E • Carmella • Tommaso Ciampa • Logan Paul • Randy Orton • R-Truth • Robert Roode • Shanky • Bray Wyatt (and his alter ego(?) Uncle Howdy)

Mostly this is a list of folks who are out dealing with an injury or some other issue or circumstance (such as Carmella’s recently announced pregnancy). For the few that doesn’t apply too — like Aliyah, who last week tweeted that she’s healthy and ready to work when WWE has something for her — aren’t huge names, so their omission isn’t terribly shocking.

As for why Logan Paul didn’t get the same free agent status Brock Lesnar did, we couldn’t guess.

Let us know when you think we'll see these folks on Raw or SmackDown