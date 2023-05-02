Charlotte Flair will try to add ‘Queen of Cornhole’ to her royal resume

When she returns to WWE, Charlotte Flair figures to be a frontrunner to dethrone Bianca Belair on SmackDown. If she does, she’ll be recognized as a 15x Women’s champion.

But she may add another title to her resume first: Queen of Cornhole.

Get your minds out of the gutter. We’re talking about the popular beach, picnic, and tailgating game where you throw weighted bags (it’s called “bags” in some parts of the country) through a slanted board with a hole at the top.

Back to Flair... she’ll be in the Miami area this Friday (May 5) competing in an American Cornhole League SuperHole IV qualifier. SuperHole is a multi-event pro-am charity tournament, where a celebrity amateur is paired with a pro cornhole player. Charlotte will be partnered up with this stone cold Cornhole killer from Kentucky, Bret “The Hitman” Guy*.

If she wins, Charlotte will advance to the finals in Rock Hill, South Carolina this August. To do, she’ll have to beat Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino, Real Housewives’ Marysol Patton, & Keeping up with the Kardashian’s Food God — and their pros, of course.

The Miami show will stream live on ESPN3 at 9:30pm ET. A replay will run on ESPN2 at 5 pm ET on Sun., May 7.