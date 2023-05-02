WWE sneaks in two more secret Draft picks

Over WWE’s two most recent episodes of television and their respective streaming post-shows, Raw and SmackDown have “drafted” their rosters for the next year or so.

We thought the 2023 Draft was in the books after the May 1 Raw Talk, but it turns out there was a one more round to go. The top secret ring announcer picks were revealed via a footnote on WWE.com’s “Draft Results” post:

Samantha Irvin will be the ring announcer for Raw, Mike Rome will be the ring announcer for SmackDown

This is welcome news, even though it means we won’t get to hear Ms. Irvin introduce The Bloodline every week. Because it means we’ll still get to see her introduce Imperium!

It also makes sense, as WWE works to keep couples together when they shuffle up the rosters. Irvin’s fiance Ricochet was moved to the red brand along with his partner Braun Strowman... thus the Draft addendum to swap her and Rome as well.

You can catch-up on all the less secret Draft moves here.