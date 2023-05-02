WWE Draft 2023 night two highlights

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Fort Worth, Texas, featured the second and final night of the 2023 WWE Draft. There were six more rounds, again featuring four selections per round. Like last time, there were a lot of tag teams and groups chosen, so plenty of wrestlers were on the move.

Here are the highlights of just the Draft portion of the evening:

Eric Bischoff showing up and flubbing his lines a little will surely be handled well by the most vocal folks in the wrestling fan base. But, hey, Rob Van Dam again! He even made sure his card was right side up this time!

Here are highlights from the rest of the show:

It needs to be stated that the Mysterio family is still over in a way no one could have imagined, and Dominik Mysterio in particular is still getting nuclear heat. It is unbelievable just how much fans love booing him. Remember when Roman Reigns tried talking on Raw the night after he beat Undertaker at WrestleMania and the crowd wouldn’t let him? This felt a bit like that.

Amazing.

Back to normal next week!