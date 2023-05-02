The new WWE rosters for Raw and SmackDown

The 2023 WWE Draft is officially in the books after two nights of picks on television and two more shows featuring additional picks made on Peacock. The end result is two new rosters for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown and plenty of fresh match-ups.

This goes into effect starting on May 8, just two nights after the Backlash event wraps up a few ongoing storylines:

How about THIS #WWERaw roster?



Who do you think the World Heavyweight Champion will be from this selection? pic.twitter.com/kBhuQkZXeT — WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2023

Raw

Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch

Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

Matt Riddle

Drew McIntyre

The Miz

Shinsuke Nakamura

Indi Hartwell

Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar w/ Valhalla)

Dexter Lumis

Candice LeRae

Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri)

Natalya

Apollo Crews

Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Zoey Stark

JD McDonagh

Rhea Ripley

Seth Rollins

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

The New Day

Trish Stratus

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Braun Strowman & Ricochet

Bronson Reed

Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Dana Brooke

Nikki Cross

Johnny Gargano

Akira Tozawa

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

Emma

Piper Niven

Riddick Moss

Tegan Nox

Xia Li

Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Sanga, Veer Mahaan)

Odyssey Jones

SmackDown

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman)

Bianca Belair

The Street Profits

Edge

Bobby Lashley

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin)

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY)

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis, B-Fab)

Lacey Evans

Austin Theory

Charlotte Flair

The Usos

The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega)

Asuka

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, BUTCH)

Karrion Kross

LA Knight

Shotzi

Pretty Deadly

Rick BOOGS

Cameron Grimes

Tamina

Grayson Waller

And, of course, here are the full list of “free agents” who will be able to appear on whatever brand they want: