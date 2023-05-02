The new WWE rosters for Raw and SmackDown

The 2023 WWE Draft is officially in the books after two nights of picks on television and two more shows featuring additional picks made on Peacock. The end result is two new rosters for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown and plenty of fresh match-ups.
This goes into effect starting on May 8, just two nights after the Backlash event wraps up a few ongoing storylines:
How about THIS #WWERaw roster?— WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2023
Who do you think the World Heavyweight Champion will be from this selection? pic.twitter.com/kBhuQkZXeT
Raw
- Cody Rhodes
- Becky Lynch
- Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)
- Matt Riddle
- Drew McIntyre
- The Miz
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Indi Hartwell
- Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar w/ Valhalla)
- Dexter Lumis
- Candice LeRae
- Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri)
- Natalya
- Apollo Crews
- Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
- Zoey Stark
- JD McDonagh
- Rhea Ripley
- Seth Rollins
- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
- The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
- The New Day
- Trish Stratus
- Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet
- Bronson Reed
- Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)
- Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
- Dana Brooke
- Nikki Cross
- Johnny Gargano
- Akira Tozawa
- Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
- Emma
- Piper Niven
- Riddick Moss
- Tegan Nox
- Xia Li
- Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Sanga, Veer Mahaan)
- Odyssey Jones
SmackDown
- The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman)
- Bianca Belair
- The Street Profits
- Edge
- Bobby Lashley
- The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin)
- Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY)
- Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn
- Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis, B-Fab)
- Lacey Evans
- Austin Theory
- Charlotte Flair
- The Usos
- The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega)
- Asuka
- The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, BUTCH)
- Karrion Kross
- LA Knight
- Shotzi
- Pretty Deadly
- Rick BOOGS
- Cameron Grimes
- Tamina
- Grayson Waller
And, of course, here are the full list of “free agents” who will be able to appear on whatever brand they want:
- Omos (with MVP)
- Mustafa Ali
- Dolph Ziggler
- Von Wagner
- Brock Lesnar
- Baron Corbin
- Xyon Quinn
- Elias
- Shelton Benjamin
- Cedric Alexander
Loading comments...