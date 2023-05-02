WWE NXT results, live blog (May 2, 2023): Farewell matches

Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for tonight’s show from the WWE Performance Center: Fallout from both last week’s big Spring Breakin’ show, and the WWE Draft! The reigning Women’s Tag champs are headed to SmackDown, but first Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn will defend against... new Raw draftees Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. JD McDonagh is Raw-bound, but he’ll go one-on-one with Dragon Lee before leaving. And what about other promoted stars, like Women’s champion Indi Hartwell? North American titleholder Wes Lee isn’t going anywhere, but he defends against Drew Gulak tonight. Plus, a grudge match between Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin, battle of Joes when Gacy takes on Coffey, Axiom vs. Scrypts, the debut of Dani Palmer, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 2