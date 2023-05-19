United States championship match set for SmackDown next week

There was some word going around that Austin Theory vs. Sheamus for the United States championship was being planned for the upcoming Night of Champions event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 27, 2023. That may still be the case but if so, it will be a rematch.

That’s because WWE announced the two will tango for the title on Friday Night SmackDown next week.

This came after Theory talked some trash about Sheamus and ate a Brogue Kick for it on SmackDown this week:

That’s all the setup you need right there.

That wasn’t all that was announced:

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa will be guests on “The KO Show” with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Raquel Rodriguez will find a partner to take on Bayley & IYO SKY

Karrion Kross pulled an AJ Styles tarot card, so they’ll link up for a singles match

Like how the card looks?