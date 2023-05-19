Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez forced to relinquish WWE women’s tag team titles

WWE mentioned on Monday Night Raw this week that Liv Morgan suffered an injury on Friday Night SmackDown last week, but gave no indication of how serious said injury is or how much time she would miss because of it. That changed in a big way on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Indeed, Michael Cole announced that Morgan’s injury is significant and she will miss “a considerable amount of time.” Because of that, Liv and her partner, Raquel Rodriguez, have been forced to relinquish the women’s tag team titles.

Then they revealed a match for Monday Night Raw on May 29, 2023, to crown new champions:

BREAKING: The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have been vacated. New champions will be crowned on the May 29th episode of #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/Hzrczwmeit — WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2023

It will be a Fatal 4-Way pitting Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley & IYO SKY vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Raquel Rodriguez & TBA. They ran an interview with Rodriguez where they talked about her needing to find a partner in time to try to win the titles back. Meanwhile, Bayley announced Dakota Kai suffered an injury as well, which is why she’s teaming with SKY.

