Bad Bunny’s already shared about what a dream it was to work WWE Backlash in front of his fellow Boricuas in San Juan earlier this month.

He continued to put over the experience while talking to Zane Lowe about his latest single & video on Apple’s New Music Daily:

“Wow, that was insane. That was really crazy, the people, the energy was another level. What happened that night, I’m never going to forget it. I remember, I said before the WrestleMania fight that day was one of my favorite moments of my life, but the Backlash fight in Puerto Rico was another level. It was really one of the biggest and best moments of my life, I really enjoyed that fight.”

Bunny also revealed he paid a physical toll to win his Street Fight against Damian Priest, but he still wouldn’t trade the experience for all the world:

“I suffered. Yeah, I got hurt. I got hurt. My back, my back. My whole body, bro. My whole body. I felt that I was going to die after that match. I really thought that I was going to die after the match, but it’s part of it. I was prepared then, and now I’m going to drop a song. I know. I’m a crazy guy. I love it. I love it, and that’s what matters.”

That’s why the Grammy winner’s been embraced by the locker room as a wrestler, without any qualifiers like “celebrity” or “part time”. It’s also why, pain be damned, it hopefully won’t be too long until we see him in a WWE ring again.

H/t Fightful for quote transcription