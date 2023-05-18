Ryback finally gets his name back

For the last seven years following his WWE release in 2016, former star Ryback has been embroiled in a trademark dispute with the company over the rights to his name. He spent a decent chunk of that time pleading his case on social media while simultaneously shitting all over Triple H and Vince McMahon.

The Big Guy recently announced that he was finally on the cusp of getting his name back, and it appears that day is now here. Ryback directed a few more words at Vince McMahon while revealing the exciting news:

Thank you to all the great people and fans who have stuck by me the last 7 years. We must now get my social media accounts free and @elonmusk getting my Twitter right is imperative to this process. The truth always wins and now it’s time to play the game. The #Hungry always get… pic.twitter.com/gJEQEHZTAt — RYBACK (@Ryback) May 18, 2023

Of course this is Ryback we’re talking about, so there is an unhinged element in some of these words that is hard to make sense of.

In case you don’t believe me, just check out this tweet he posted a couple hours later taking credit for The Shield’s success in WWE. This was his response to WWE’s ranking of the top 25 debuts of all-time.

Congratulations to The Shield for having the #1 debut in @WWE history preventing me from winning the WWE Championship. Further cements the impact I was able to make in such a short period of time and my ability to help create new stars while also getting myself MASSIVELY over.… — RYBACK (@Ryback) May 18, 2023

Ryback recently said he is ready to return to wrestling after he gets his name back. Are you looking forward to watching the MASSIVELY over Ryback feed on all the jobbers in pro wrestling again, Cagesiders?