WWE ranks the 25 greatest debuts of all-time, and Chris Jericho took notice

WWE’s digital team loves to make video lists ranking things, and this time they are at it again with the 25 greatest debuts in WWE history.

Let’s see what they came up with:

25. Solo Sikoa

24. Santino Marella

23. Shinsuke Nakamura

22. The Usos and Tamina

21. Baron Corbin

20. Umaga

19. Rey Mysterio

18. The Nexus

17. Asuka

16. Carlito

15. The Great Khali

14. Braun Strowman

13. Sting

12. The Undertaker

11. Booker T

10. Chris Jericho

9. John Cena

8. Kevin Owens

7. The Rock

6. AJ Styles

5. Brock Lesnar

4. Ronda Rousey

3. Goldberg

2. Kane

1. The Shield

Just about any ordered list that runs 25 deep will have some questionable rankings, and this one is no different.

The debut of The Nexus in 2010 was one of the most intriguing show-closing angles in the history of Raw. Just because SuperCena buried the group dead a few months later doesn’t make their debut any less special, somehow falling to an 18th place ranking behind guys like Braun Strowman and The Great Khali.

Similarly, The Shield is incredible, and no doubt one of the best groups in WWE history. But that doesn’t mean their debut at Survivor Series 2012 warrants the very top spot on this list. Their debut was pretty cool, but hardly merits GOAT status.

Now Kane’s ranking, that’s one I can definitely get on board with. Who can ever forget Vince McMahon screaming out “That’s gotta be Kane!” on commentary towards the end of the first ever Hell in a Cell match in 1997?

Chris Jericho’s memorable debut as the Millennium Man in 1999 is another all-timer, and he responded when it was brought to his attention that he didn’t make the cut for the top 5 debuts:

Whether you agree or disagree with the rankings in these WWE video lists, the key thing is they are good for getting a conversation going. So have fun with it in the comments below and let us know which pro wrestling debuts, WWE or otherwise, rank among your favorites of all-time.