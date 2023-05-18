Nick Khan says SmackDown could move off Fridays, announces WWE live event in India

WWE CEO Nick Khan broke some news today while speaking at MoffettNathanson’s Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference.

When asked about how WWE plans to monetize the India market, Khan mentioned that WWE is the second most popular sport in the country and there is a lot of money to be made there. He then revealed that WWE is coming to India for a live event this September:

“We’re paying a lot of attention to India as well. We’re gonna be doing a live event from India this September, which has not been announced yet, so consider that our WWE news of the day. So we’ll be doing a live event there in September. We’re excited about that.”

Khan did not offer any more details about this live event, such as the exact date or venue.

It’s worth noting that WWE was originally planning to run a live event in India in January 2023, but the show was reportedly postponed by their television partner.

Moving on, Khan was also asked about negotiations for WWE’s next TV rights deals for Raw and SmackDown in the United States. That’s where he dropped this tidbit regarding WWE’s flexibility with moving Friday night SmackDown to any day of the week:

“So for us with Friday night SmackDown, which by the way was on Thursdays prior to going to Fox. It was on Tuesdays prior to that. We can go any night of the week. So for entities looking for, hey we want to program certain nights of the week, we think we’re attractive to them as well.”

