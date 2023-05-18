WWE’s Night of Champions event is coming up on Sat., May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

That date is approaching fast, so WWE needs to figure out the full lineup of matches. To that end, just a short while ago it was announced that SmackDown star Bianca Belair will defend the Raw women’s championship against Asuka:

Belair defeated Asuka in a championship defense last month at WrestleMania, so this rematch might be Asuka’s last shot at the gold. The Empress turned heel on Belair last week, ruining Belair’s homecoming championship celebration by spitting poison mist in her face.

Do you think there’s any chance that Belair’s year-long reign as champ comes to an end in Saudi Arabia? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.

Here is the updated card for Night of Champions: