During their May 16 episode, NXT added two matches to the line-up for their Battleground premium live event next Sunday (May 28) — a show that will air opposite AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV.

North American champion Wes Lee will defend against Tyler Bate & Joe Gacy in a Triple Threat. This was set-up with an attack by Schism on Lee & Bate. Gacy has also been telling the champ he can’t trust Tyler, claiming the former NXT UK titleholder is planning to stab him in the back for the belt.

Speaking of NXT UK, the last remaining championship from that brand will also be on the line in Lowell, Massachusetts. Heritage Cup champion Noam Dar will defend against Dragon Lee after he mocked the recently signed luchador on his “Supernova Sessions” talk show, and was called on it by Nathan Frazer. Frazer also gets a match under standard rules against Dar next Tuesday on the go home show.

Here’s an updated look at the Battleground card:

- Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT championship - Tiffany Stratton or Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria or Cora Jade for the vacant NXT Women’s title - Noam Dar (c) vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT Heritage Cup - Wes Lee (c) vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT North American championship

You can see more of the set-up for those in this playlist of highlights from last night’s episode:

Fallon Henley vs. Cora Jade - NXT Women’s Title Tournament

Schism blindsides Wes Lee and Tyler Bate

The Creeds vs. The Dyad

Noam Dar agrees to defend the Heritage Cup against Dragon Lee

Tony D’Angelo gets pinched by the authorities

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey

Bron Breakker surprises Carmelo Hayes at his barbershop

Noam Dar runs into Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson backstage

Thea Hail vs. Kiana James

Lee agrees to defend his title at Battleground in a Triple Threat

Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne - NXT Women’s Title Tournament

Gigi Dolin attacks Jacy Jayne after her loss

Tank Ledger and Hank Walker agree to face each other

Dijak inflicts pain on a willing Ilja Dragunov

Von Wagner saves Mr. Stone from Luca Crusifino

Dabba-Kato is ready to hunt

Axiom isn’t afraid of Dabba-Kato

Carmelo Hayes smashes Bron Breakker with the title

Roxanne Perez is tired of being underestimated (Digital Exclusive)

