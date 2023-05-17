A couple weeks ago we noticed WWE had added Roman Reigns to the list of “Featured Superstars” on the event page for this year’s Money in the Bank premium live event in London on July 1.

That doesn’t appear to have been a mistake, or some sort of bait-and-switch promotional tactic. Because they’re officially saying the Undisputed WWE Universal champion will be at both that show and SmackDown the night before.

The final remaining tickets for #MITB and #SmackDown will be available to buy SEPERATELY and go on sale this Friday on @TicketmasterUK!



Oh, and your Tribal Chief will be in town for both nights… pic.twitter.com/eW0iXp4VxR — WWE UK (@WWEUK) May 17, 2023

While you’re wondering if this means the Tribal Chief will be carrying the Raw & SmackDown Tag titles with him when he shows up in London, we’ll also point out who is no longer in those posters for June 30 & July 1 — the United Kingdom’s own Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre was prominently featured in the initial announcement for both SmackDown and Money in the Bank, but he’s recently been out with an undisclosed health issue while reports swirl that progress in negotiations for a new contract with WWE have him thinking about testing the free agent market later this year.

We’ll keep you posted on the big Scot. For those of you on the other side of the pond, let us know how excited you are to acknowledge Roman in person.