Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez advance in NXT Women’s Championship Tournament

The first round of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament kicked off last week, with Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria eliminating Gigi Dolin and Kiana James, respectively. This week’s episode of NXT TV featured the other two quarterfinal match-ups.

First, while Fallon Henley fought valiantly, Cora Jade targeted a bum knee and ultimately scored a decisive victory. Time for her to rise through the ranks once again?

Later, former Champion Roxanne Perez took one step closer to regaining her title when she defeated Jacy Jayne after a solid match. Jayne was attacked by Dolin just after, so she’s still got issues with work out from the Toxic Attraction days.

Perez will now take on Stratton while Jade will square up with Valkyria. Those matches will take place next week, with the winners advancing onto Battleground on Sun., May 28, 2023, in Lowell, Massachusetts to battle it out for the NXT women’s championship.

