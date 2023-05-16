WWE didn’t really try anything too special with Raw this week like they did the week before, perhaps because they ended up without competition from the NBA Playoffs on May 15.

What they did offer up on USA Network last night averaged 1,716,000 viewers per hour, with a .58 rating in the 18-40 year old demographic. The overall audience number is slightly down (about 4%) in comparison to the previous Monday. The demo number, however, was up almost 14%.

Just because there was nothing happening on the hardwood didn’t mean Raw was without competition. A game seven in the NHL Playoffs was happening opposite the show, and the Dallas Stars’ thrilling victory over the Seattle Kraken won the night on all of the television with a .97 with the 18-49 crowd. ABC’s Jeopardy! Masters drew a .66 to lead the broadcast offerings, and also outpace WWE.

The 9pm ET block was the big draw, but the numbers were consistent throughout the show. Here are the total audience and 18-49 numbers for each hour...

Hour One: 1.69 million / .56

Hour Two: 1.82 million / .62

Hour Three: 1.63 million / .55

No such NBA scheduling luck for Raw next Monday, as the Night of Champions go home will face off with LeBron James & the Los Angeles Lakers as they try to takedown the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the NBA’s Western Conference Finals. The NHL will also have an Eastern Conference Finals clash between Carolina & Florida in prime time.

So far, Triple H & team are countering with a MYSTERY PARTNER for Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens against Imperium. We’ll see how it all shakes out.

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily