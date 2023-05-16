Remember when WWE used to do those weekly sitdown interviews with Michael Cole, usually with The Authority as his guest but often featuring other top stars? They sort of brought that back during Monday Night Raw this week with Corey Graves playing the straight journalist asking questions of Seth Rollins.

He’s a big get because he just qualified for the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Final and there’s much to discuss in that regard, namely his upcoming match against AJ Styles for the aforementioned title at Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

But, naturally, because everything revolves around Roman Reigns in WWE, the conversation went there, with Rollins taking a shot at him as a way to justify his trying to win this title at all:

"I don't feel like anybody at the top wants to take any risks...I think they're more about protecting themselves than about pushing the industry forward."@WWERollins thinks now is the perfect time for a new World Heavyweight Championship #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8R2YeQapPf — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2023

Graves would go on to outright ask for his thoughts on Reigns, but they cut it off before Rollins could answer, instead using it as a teaser for next week.

Stay tuned, I guess.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: