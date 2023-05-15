Ronda Rousey suffered a fractured elbow earlier this year, just as WWE was heating her up alongside Shayna Baszler in anticipation of a tag team title program. Plans seemingly had to be changed to accommodate as much, although she did still manage to work WrestleMania 39 and even win the match.

Then she disappeared from television to heal up. The only time we heard anything about her was when she was drafted to Monday Night Raw alongside Shayna.

Now, she’s finally back and making clear they’re once again coming after the tag team titles:

The timing is interesting if only because they just announced earlier on this week’s show that Liv Morgan is out with an injury, which necessitated cancelling a previously planned Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defense against Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green. Instead, Rodriguez defeated Green in a singles match.

It was as she was leaving that Rousey and Baszler appeared to deliver their message.

