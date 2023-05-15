Becky Lynch challenges Trish Stratus to a match at Night of Champions

It was just one week ago that Trish Stratus cut a wild promo on Becky Lynch that included calling her daughter stupid. Naturally, The Man made her return and put the boots to her former running buddy.

This week, Lynch came to Monday Night Raw in Greensboro to grab a microphone of her own and fire back verbally:

Hot damn!

That included a challenge for a match at the upcoming Night of Champions event on Sat., May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As of this writing they haven’t made the match official but they wouldn’t be going this far with it if that wasn’t going to happen soon enough.

The updated card: