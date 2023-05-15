GUNTHER made his first appearance on Monday Night Raw since the WWE Draft this week in Greensboro, North Carolina, in town to see who would become the next top contender to his Intercontinental championship. The way WWE went about finding that person was to have a 25-man over the top rope battle royal.

The list of names who participated:

Humberto Carrillo

Angel Garza

Mansoor

Mace

Erik

Ivar

Cedric Alexander

Shelton Benjamin

Elias

Akira Tozawa

Xyon Quinn

Madcap Moss

JD McDonagh

Dolph Ziggler

Johnny Gargano

Dexter Lumis

Von Wagner

Mustafa Ali

Apollo Crews

Bronson Reed

Matt Riddle

Ricochet

Chad Gable

Otis

Baron Corbin

In something of a surprise, considering that list of wrestlers, Mustafa Ali was the guy who emerged victorious. They gave quite a bit of shine to Bronson Reed, enough to think he may be in for a much bigger push at some point very soon. Imperium also attacked Riddle, ensuring he was eliminated from the match.

In the end, Ali and Ricochet were teaming trying to figure out how to get Reed out. Bronson ended up on the apron, with Ricochet up over his shoulders, and Ali kicked them both off to win it.

He will move on to face GUNTHER at the upcoming Night of Champions event on Sat., May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The updated card for Night of Champions: