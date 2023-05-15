GUNTHER made his first appearance on Monday Night Raw since the WWE Draft this week in Greensboro, North Carolina, in town to see who would become the next top contender to his Intercontinental championship. The way WWE went about finding that person was to have a 25-man over the top rope battle royal.
The list of names who participated:
- Humberto Carrillo
- Angel Garza
- Mansoor
- Mace
- Erik
- Ivar
- Cedric Alexander
- Shelton Benjamin
- Elias
- Akira Tozawa
- Xyon Quinn
- Madcap Moss
- JD McDonagh
- Dolph Ziggler
- Johnny Gargano
- Dexter Lumis
- Von Wagner
- Mustafa Ali
- Apollo Crews
- Bronson Reed
- Matt Riddle
- Ricochet
- Chad Gable
- Otis
- Baron Corbin
In something of a surprise, considering that list of wrestlers, Mustafa Ali was the guy who emerged victorious. They gave quite a bit of shine to Bronson Reed, enough to think he may be in for a much bigger push at some point very soon. Imperium also attacked Riddle, ensuring he was eliminated from the match.
In the end, Ali and Ricochet were teaming trying to figure out how to get Reed out. Bronson ended up on the apron, with Ricochet up over his shoulders, and Ali kicked them both off to win it.
.@AliWWE has done it!— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2023
He will challenge @Gunther_AUT for the #ICTitle at #WWENOC!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/H6pxtuHP8v
He will move on to face GUNTHER at the upcoming Night of Champions event on Sat., May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The updated card for Night of Champions:
- World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Final: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
- Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa
- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
- Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
