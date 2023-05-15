Superstar Billy Graham’s prognosis is dire, wife asks for prayers

Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham has been dealing with health issues on and off for years, but the 79 year old’s condition has become much more serious in recent months. He is currently on life support at the Mayo Clinic where he’s been receiving treatment for major infections in his ears & skull, congestive heart failure, diabetes, and other ailments.

Graham’s wife Valerie posted on her Facebook page early this morning to ask for prayers after his doctors recommended removing him from life support. She declined, writing that “he’s a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn’t. God is our hope”.

She also linked to a GoFundMe set-up for Graham’s medical expenses back in March, at which point he’d been hospitalized for three month, had lost 65 pounds, and lost hearing due to his ear infections. The latest update there says Graham “coded” (a term used in hospitals which usually indicates a patient has gone into cardiopulmonary arrest and requires immediate resuscitation efforts) recently, and has lost an additional 45 pounds over the previous three weeks.

A World champion in the then WWWF and multiple NWA territories during the 1970s, Graham was also a successful bodybuilder who trained with Arnold Schwarzenegger.