WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (May 15, 2023) from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event scheduled for later this month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: A battle royal to determine the next top contender to GUNTHER and the Intercontinental championship, though we still don’t know who exactly will be involved, Cody Rhodes will respond to Brock Lesnar’s challenge for a rematch, Becky Lynch is back to “address her adversary” Trish Stratus, and a whole lot more.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 15