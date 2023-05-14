The next Premium Live Event (PLE) on the WWE schedule is the Night of Champions show set to take place on Sat., May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This show was originally to be called “King & Queen of the Ring” and feature tournaments for both the men and women but that was scrapped in favor of going back to the Night of Champions branding. The last time WWE used it was all the way back in 2015.

We’re just under two weeks out from showtime and the card looks like this:

World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Final: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Both won a triple threat match (Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Damian Priest while Styles defeated Edge & Rey Mysterio) and then a singles match (Rollins defeated Finn Balor while Styles defeated Bobby Lashley) to advance to this Tournament Final where the winner becomes the new world heavyweight champion. The title was created to ensure Raw has a working top champion.

Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

When he returned after a month long absence following WrestleMania 39, Reigns was none too pleased with The Usos failing to deal with Owens & Zayn. Because they couldn’t win the tag team titles back from them, he decided to take matters into his own hands with the only lieutenant he feels he can depend on right now, Sikoa.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Rhodes beat him clean at Backlash and now Lesnar is back for his pound of flesh. He’s very unhappy about how the first match went down.

That’s it so far.

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw women’s championship also seems to be in play but not yet announced, as well as a possible Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus match.

Like how the card is shaping up?