In the days leading up to WrestleMania 39, there were rumors that Randy Orton wanted to make his long awaited return to WWE at the big event. With the company openly talking about big surprises, there was some hope we might see The Viper.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t to be.

Orton has been out for some time now dealing with a back injury that required major surgery. Back in September of last year, there was word going around that some folks in WWE were “concerned” about his injury. Now, even eight months later, his father, Bob Orton, provided an update to Bill Apter for WrestleBinge:

“He’s training, so we’ll see what happens. I don’t know if he feels like going back or he feels like he’s ready to go back. I think he might. Then again, he’s pretty well taken care of, I don’t think he needs to and I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy is gonna do.”

On the one hand, it’s good to hear he’s training. On the other, it’s not so good to hear doctors are telling him not to come back.

But, hey, Cowboy Bob is a worker too. Maybe he’s just working?

Either way, here’s hoping Randy’s back is recovering well enough.