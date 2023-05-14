Rhea Ripley wants The Judgment Day to ‘go for as long as it can go’

The Judgment Day was formed in April of last year, first with Edge as the leader of the group before he was booted out and they settled on a trio of Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor. A few months later, Dominik Mysterio joined and the foursome have enjoyed one hell of a run as a strong heel stable.

It’s been so great, in fact, that Ripley doesn’t have any thought of seeing it end anytime soon. In fact, she wants WWE to let it ride for a long time, as she told the Cheap Heat podcast:

“I really want it to go for as long as it can go. I’m loving every single minute of being at work when the boys are there. I think that we could really drag it out and have it go for a long, long time. At the end of the day, yes, we are the most random group of people. We have an Irishman, a Puerto Rican, a Mexican, and an Australian but we click so well and it feels so strange when I’m at work and I know that the boys aren’t there. Like when I was going to SmackDown for a little bit and they weren’t there, they were on the UK tour, I was like ‘I don’t know how to act right now. Like, I miss my family, I miss my boys.’ “So, I really want to see it progress and just like grow and if we get new members we get new members but I want to see The Judgment Day become this massive faction within the WWE that is so unstoppable. And I think that we can really accomplish that. At the end of the day, I want to see my boys with championships while I hold mine.”

You could certainly argue the four of them are much better off for being in a stable together than they were as singles acts, but that’s especially true for Mysterio, who has truly come into his own while working with the other three.

When it’s working this well, there’s no reason to even consider an end, right?

Now let’s start thinking of new members...