Madusa is trying to work an angle with Trish Stratus on social media

Trish Stratus is in the middle of a feud with Becky Lynch that could very well stretch all the way to SummerSlam, including multiple big matches high up on the card. She’s a legend in WWE with a bit still to give in the ring, which made her perfect for a story like this.

It also makes her a target for some others who seem to want in on the action.

That includes the likes of Madusa/Alundra Blayze, who took to social media to try to get something started up:

“Trish has set the women back and turned them into a sideshow after all the work I did to get the women respected and legitimize them as the superstars that they are. “Do you really think I literally threw that title in the trash without a plan of longevity and meaning? “Trish brought in the blueprint that WWE used for decades that had to be UNDONE by the women who were inspired by men and the women that came before her. Trish made room for the Bella Twins and others, but I built a foundation for the 4 Horsewomen.”

The fire emoji really makes it clear that she means business!

Chances are this will be widely ignored and nothing will ever come of it, but you can’t fault a worker for working, I suppose.