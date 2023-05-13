LA Knight got a tag partner last night after all

They weren’t all dead on, but the rumors we got about SmackDown last night (May 12) were pretty darn accurate. The one big hole in the reports was about LA Knight getting a new tag partner.

But it turns that did happen, there just wasn’t time for it on a two hour show where three matches took up half the available television time. So the segment where Knight interrupts Megan Morant’s locker room interview with Street Profits landed on the SmackDown LowDown streaming post-show.

Our guy LA was there to taunt Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins, of course. It gives us a cool exchange where Tex steals one of Knight’s catchphrases and he responds with the other, and it gives us the set-up for his new team with Rick... BOOGS.

The Knight/BOOGS alliance doesn’t seem destined to last long. My guess would be they drop their match with the Profits and LA turns on the also popular rockin’ meathead for a feud.

You can let us know if you think I’m write, and/or if you think that’s a program worthy of a wrestler who’s as over with the audience as Knight is.