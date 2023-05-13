Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Brock Lesnar screwing Cody Rhodes out of a championship tournament, Otis losing to Mustafa Ali after receiving mixed signals from Maxxine Dupri and Chad Gable, and Roman Reigns booking himself into a tag team title match at Night of Champions, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser

Vinci and Kaiser are rather ineffective when it comes to being henchmen for a top tier villain. Their losing ways have continued these last two weeks (vs. Owens/Zayn & Street Profits) without their Imperium leader around. The last time they won a televised match without GUNTHER as their partner was way back in January. Vinci and Kaiser are pushovers; whenever they are in a regular tag match together, you know they will lose. It might be time for the Ring General to punish them with chops when he returns next week.

Stock Down #2: Nikki Cross

Some of recent the NXT call-ups are going to be pushed right out of the gate, which means main roster regulars will have to put them over. That was Nikki’s job on this week’s (May 8) Raw. Cross was labeled a weirdo (and then acted like one) by Zoey Stark in a backstage interview, and then Nikki lost their match in less than three minutes. Nikki has not gained much traction in WWE even after ditching the delusional superhero gimmick.

Stock Down #1: Baron Corbin

This loser recently won a match in Paris, which created a small bit of hope that maybe his booking luck was going to change going forward. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. Corbin was humiliated on last night’s (May 12) SmackDown, losing a squash match against Cameron Grimes in mere seconds.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: The Way

Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Dexter Lumis struggled to make an impact on the road to WrestleMania. But now that Indi Hartwell is on the main roster, The Way has been reunited on Raw. So far they’ve only had one backstage segment together, but it came with the intriguing tease that “He’s coming.” It looks like WWE creative has a plan in place for this group, which means more TV time going forward.

Stock Up #2: Asuka & Becky Lynch

Asuka and Becky Lynch both returned to WWE TV this week after being away for multiple episodes of Raw and SmackDown. Both women are right back in the mix in upper card feuds. Asuka turned heel and is continuing her WrestleMania story with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on SmackDown, whereas Lynch surprised Trish Stratus on Raw with a punch to the face and quality trash talk.

Stock Up #1: AJ Styles & Seth Rollins

This week’s WWE programming was focused on quickly narrowing down the field of 12 competitors in the tournament to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion on Raw. Rollins and Styles each won two matches this week to qualify for the finals at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Seth is the favorite given he’s actually on the Raw roster and AJ is not. However, Styles had yet to wrestle in 2023 due to an injury he suffered in late December 2022, so it’s a great sign for him that WWE has immediately positioned him in a main event spot upon his return.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?