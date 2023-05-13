As expected, several of the NXT talents who were moved to the blue section of the main roster in the recent WWE Draft made appearances on the May 12 SmackDown.

Grayson Waller was the first to arrive, doing almost what the rumor mill said he would. The brash young Aussie pitched Adam Pearce on having the winner of the Friday night side of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament bracket on his “The Grayson Waller Effect” talk show segment next week, and the untitled authority figure loved the idea. So Waller will chat with AJ Styles next week.

Next up was Cameron Grimes. His match was more than expected, it was booked last week. And since it was against a guy who’s been down on his luck lately in Baron Corbin, a win wasn’t that surprising. But a win in seconds with just his Cave In finisher? That was a bit of a surprise. Now we know what happens when “Mr. Irrelevant” faces a Bum Ass.

There wasn’t much fanfare for reigning NXT Women’s Tag champs Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, but they were seen scouting (and cackling about, cause they’re witchy like that) the WWE Women’s Tag championship match where Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez retained over Bayley & Dakota Kai of the soon-to-implode Damage CTRL. Title unification coming?

Finally, Pretty Deadly arrived in a backstage scene with the Brawlin’ Brutes. Yes, boy! Elton Prince & Kit Wilson just wanted some help filling out their new employee contractor paperwork, but they picked a bad time as Butch & Ridge Holland were trying to cheer Sheamus up after his tournament loss. Then they made matters worse by clowning their fellow Brits. Uh oh, boy! They’ll face Holland & Butch on the May 19 episode.

And you can see all that (except the women, which is why there’s a GIF of them above) in a single video, since WWE put them all in this one:

Then, you can watch them individually (including Dawn & Fyre’s appearance in the Women’s Tag title match clip) as you catch up on all the rest of the highlights from this week’s episode in this playlist we put together for you:

