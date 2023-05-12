Asuka returns to crash Bianca Belair’s celebration

WWE was in Bianca Belair’s hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee for the May 12 SmackDown, which made it a perfect time to celebrate The EST becoming the longest reigning Women’s champion of the modern era (they continued to ignore the fact she’s golding the Raw belt on the blue brand, if that bothers you).

She didn’t get to do much more than make an entrance before her WrestleMania 39 opponent Asuka arrived, sans murder clown make-up. But she brought even more murder clown attitude than she had when she was painted up.

The Japanese Superstar put out her hand to congratulate her rival, but that was just a set-up. She spewed mist in Belair’s eyes, then smiled and laughed as the champ sold being blinded by the attack.

Asuka just hit Bianca with the mist! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JKaIMaoXLF — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 13, 2023

WWE pulled this in one town where Bianca was undoubtedly going to be cheered. We’ll see how other audiences react to a heel Asuka chasing her as this feud continues.

